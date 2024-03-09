Ahmedabad: During the Vibrant Gujarati Film Awards distribution ceremony, Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel highlighted Gujarat's emergence as a pivotal centre for the film industry. Under the auspices of the "double engine government" led by Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi, there is a firm commitment to fostering the growth of the film industry and cinematic tourism.
The Gujarati Film Award Distribution Ceremony for 2024 was held at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium, Ahmedabad. This event was a collaborative effort between the Directorate of Information, Information and Broadcasting Department and 'Colors Gujarati Cinema', with Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel in attendance.
Chief Minister Patel congratulated all award recipients, stating that the ceremony represented the realization of Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi's vision to celebrate Gujarat's art and culture. He noted the significant strides made in promoting Gujarati films since Prime Minister Modi's tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. This has led to the film industry gravitating towards Gujarat's strategic tourism locales, as evidenced by the recent Filmfare Awards.
He acknowledged the role of the Gujarati film industry in showcasing the state's rich tourism legacy and heritage to the world. The Chief Minister viewed the ceremony as an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the actors whose contributions have significantly shaped the narrative of the Gujarati film industry. He highlighted the distribution of awards valued at approximately 1.16 crore rupees for films from 2020, 2021, and 2022.
Further, the Chief Minister mentioned the implementation of the Filming Incentive Scheme and the Cinematic Tourism Policy, aiming to position Gujarat as a development model and a nucleus for the film industry. These policies are designed to bolster regional language films, expand their audience, and alleviate production costs for producers.
Chief Minister Patel also pointed out Gujarat's growing appeal as a filming destination for not only Gujarati but also Hindi and other regional languages. Iconic locations like Gir Forest, the Statue of Unity, the White Desert of Kutch, Rani ki Vav, and Modhera Sun Temple are being utilized to exhibit Gujarat's glorious heritage, thereby promoting a natural and cultural narrative aligned with the vision of a better India. He expressed confidence that the Gujarati film industry and its artists would play a significant role in achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047 through a developed Gujarat.
Awards in various categories, including Best Actor and Best Actress, were presented by the Chief Minister. Malhar Thakar (Gol Mango) for 2020, Adesh Singh Tomar (Drame Baaj) for 2021, and Yash Soni (Fakt Mahilao Mate) for 2022 received the Best Actor awards. Similarly, Best Actress awards went to Kinjal Rajpriya (Kem Chho ?) for 2020, Denisha Gumra (Bharat Maro Desh Chhe) for 2021, and Aarohi Patel (Om Mangalam Singlam) for 2022.
Ahmedabad City Mayor Ms Pratibhaban Jain and Deputy Mayor Mr Jatinbhai Patel also presented awards in some categories. The event was attended by Mr Kishore Bachani, Director of Information, Mr. Arvind Patel & Mr Pulak Trivedi, Additional Directors of Information, Dr. Sanjay Kachot, Deputy Director of Information (Film Production), Shri Sanjaysinh Chavda, Assistant Director of Information, and a large number of actors, including renowned producers, directors, and actors from the Gujarati film industry.