Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Chief Minister Kejriwal Performs Yoga With Hundreds Of Delhiites

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, acknowledged the International Yoga Day by performing yoga along with hundreds of people at Thyagaraj stadium.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal PTI

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 8:14 am

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal performed Yoga asanas along with hundreds of people at Thyagaraj stadium here on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Tuesday.


 He appealed people to resolve for practising Yoga and Pranayam every day.


 Kejriwal joined members of 'Dilli Ki Yogashala' along with his deputy Manish Sisodia at the stadium for the Yoga session.


 In a series of tweets he said Delhi government has arranged free Yoga classes, and urged people to practice the exercises themselves and others for living a healthy life.


 Residents of the city in groups of 20-25 if willing to practice Yoga are provided an instructor by Delhi government under the 'Dilli Ki Yogsahala' programme.

