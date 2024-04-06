Chief Justice Quotes Aristotle, Tells Judges: ‘Loyalty Must Lie With Court, Not Partisan Interests’

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday said that “of late,” he has been “very disturbed by the tendency of members of Bar associations to comment on cases pending before the court and commenting on the judgements delivered by the court”.
Speaking at the centenary year celebration of the High Court Bar Association of Nagpur, CJI Chandrachud said, "You are first and foremost officers of the court, and the truth and dignity of our legal discourse is in your hands."
Addressing the responsibility of lawyers in communicating court judgments to the public, CJI Chandrachud said, “As members of the bar, it is incumbent upon you to communicate the judgements of the court to the public, utilising platforms such as opinion pieces in newspapers, media appearances and public lectures,” he said.
"Once the judgement is pronounced, it is public property. As an institution, our shoulders are broad. We stand ready to receive both praise and criticism, bouquets and brickbats through journalistic pieces, political commentary, or on the social media, but as members and office bearers of bar associations with years of training and experience, you must distinguish yourself from the layperson while reacting to judgments of the court and engaging in legal discussion," the Chief Justice added.
He further said, "In a vibrant and argumentative democracy, like ours, most individuals have a political ideology or inclination. To quote Aristotle 'human beings are political animals'. Lawyers are no exception. However, for members of the bar, one's highest loyalty must not lie with partisan interests, but to the court in the Constitution."
In addition, the CJI stated that the judiciary has consistently spoken up to defend its impartiality and "separation of powers from the executive, the legislature, and vested political interests."
"We must not forget, however, that there is a close link between the independence of the judiciary and the independence of the bar," CJI cautioned.