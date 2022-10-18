Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Chhattisgarh: Two Naxalites Surrender Before Security Forces In Sukma

The surrendered Naxalites Ganga and Deva, who are residents of Gadiras area of the district, were part of the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthan (DAKMS), the official said.

Naxalites (Representative Image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 2:29 pm

Two Naxalites, one of the them carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, surrendered before the security forces in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district, police said on Tuesday.

The unarmed Naxalites turned themselves in before security personnel on Monday, an official said.

The surrendered Naxalites Ganga and Deva, who are residents of Gadiras area of the district, were part of the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthan (DAKMS), the official said.

Ganga was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, he said.

The duo quit the banned movement, as they were impressed by the Chhattisgarh government's rehabilitation policy and the district police's campaign 'Puna Narkom' (a term coined in local Gondi dialect, which means new dawn), the official said.

Financial assistance and other facilities will be provided to the duo as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state government, he added.

With PTI Input

