Sunday, Sep 18, 2022
Chhattisgarh Sees 93 Covid-19 Cases, Two Fatalities

Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 93 Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.97 percent, taking the tally to 11,75,430, while the death toll increased by two to reach 14,123, an official said.

Updated: 18 Sep 2022 8:17 am

The recovery count stood at 11,60,631 after 79 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 676 active cases, he said. 

Surguja led with 19 cases, followed by 12 in Balod and 9 in Durg among other districts. No fresh coronavirus cases were reported in 13 districts.

With 4,730 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far went up to 1,85,66,530, the official added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,75,430, new cases 93, death toll 14,123, recovered 11,60,631, active cases 676, today tests 4,730, total tests 1,85,66,530.

(Inputs from PTI)

