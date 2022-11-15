Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Chhattisgarh Records 6 Coronavirus Cases, No New Death; Active Tally At 39

Durg led with 2 cases, followed by 1 in Raipur, among other districts. No coronavirus cases were reported in 23 of the 28 districts, said the official.

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 10:15 pm

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported six new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.25 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,77,684, while the death toll remain unchanged at 14,145, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,63,500 after 9 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 39 active cases, he said. Durg led with 2 cases, followed by 1 in Raipur, among other districts. No coronavirus cases were reported in 23 of the 28 districts, said the official.

With 2,366 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,87,75,096, he added. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,684, new cases 6, death toll 14,145, recovered 11,63,500, active cases 39, today tests 2,366, total tests 1,87,75,096.

(With PTI inputs)

