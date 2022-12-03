Chhattisgarh: No COVID-19 Case Or Death Reported; Active Tally Now Eight

Chhattisgarh on Saturday witnessed a COVID-19 clean slate day as no case or death was reported, a feat the state achieved for the eighth time this year, an official said.

There was no addition to the tally or toll similarly on April 10, 14, 16, 17, May 15, November 13, and 23, he said.

The infection count and death toll stood unchanged at 11,77,733 and 14,146, respectively, while two recoveries during the day took the number of people discharged so far to 11,63,579, he said.

The active caseload in the state is eight, the official said.

He said 1,267 samples were examined during the day, which took the overall number of coronavirus tests in Chhattisgarh to 1,88,06,640, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,733, new cases (zero), death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,579, active cases 8, today tests 1,267, total tests 1,88,06,640.