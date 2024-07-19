Chhattisgarh: 2 DRG Jawans Injured After Naxalites Plant IED in Forest Of Bijapur

Two District Reserve Guards personnel were injured on Thursday after an improvised explosive device exploded in Chhattisgath's Bijapur which was reportedly planted by Naxalites.
Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav told media, "Two DRG soldiers were injured in a pressure IED explosion planted by Naxalites in the forests of Mudvendi village in the Gangaluur police station area."
Yadav also mentioned that the jawans are currently receiving treatment and are out of danger.
This comes the same day when two Special Task Force (STF) personnel were killed after Maoists detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, while a woman Naxalite was gunned down by security personnel in Dantewada district on Thursday, police said.
Another IEd blast took place on Wednesday night in Tarem area injuring four STF personnel and two jawans of the state police's District Reserve Guard were wounded in Bijapur.
A joint team of security personnel was returning after an anti-Naxalite operation in forests on the tri-junction of Bijapur-Sukma-Dantewada districts when this explosion took place.
In a separate incident, a woman Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces in Dantewada district on Thursday, police said.
The gunfight took place in a forest located between Purangel and Iralgudem villages under Kirandul police station area when joint teams of security personnel were out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a police official said.
Separate teams of the DRG, Bastar Fighters, STF - all units of the state police, CRPF and its elite unit CoBRA launched the operation on July 16 in a forest located on the tri-junction of Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma district based on inputs about the presence of Maoists' Darbha division secretary Jagdish, west Bastar division member Dinesh and company no. 2 commander Vella, he said.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the incident and said the sacrifice of the jawans will not go in vain and the fight against Naxalism will continue till the menace is eradicated.
In a post on X, he said, "Received the sad news about the martyrdom of 2 STF jawans and injury to 4 jawans in an IED blast carried out by Maoists in Tarrem area of Bijapur. I pray to God for the departed souls to rest in peace and for the speedy recovery of the injured jawans".
With this, 140 Naxalites have been gunned down by security forces in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year.