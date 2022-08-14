Sunday, Aug 14, 2022
Chhattisgarh Congress' 'Azadi Gaurav Yatra' To Culminate On I-Day

The Chhattisgarh Congress' 'Azadi Gaurav Yatra' that began on August 9 on the occasion of August Kranti Diwas will culminate at Gandhi Maidan in Raipur on Independence Day, a party functionary said on Sunday.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 9:47 pm

A press release said the party's Chhattisgarh in-charge PL Punia, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and state unit chief Mohan Markam will be present at the culmination of the march, which traversed all 90 Assembly constituencies in the state.

Baghel had taken part in the program on Sunday in his native Patan, adding that the march had covered 6,750 kilometers since it started.

(Inputs from PTI)

