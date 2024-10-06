National

Check Sanzipora’s Fight for Roads, Water, Jobs After Article 370 Abrogation

The residents of the remote village of Check Sanzipora told Outlook that their struggles have worsened since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The villagers spoke about the lack of essential services such as roads, clean water, or electricity. Employment opportunities have also diminished, they complained. The women of Check Sanzipora, which falls under the Langate constituency, are particularly affected. They lack access to Anganwadi centres and maternity facilities. Many live in constant fear for their safety during childbirth, as the nearest maternity centres are far away. Forty-year-old Khursheeda Begum, an independent candidate from Langate, faces a tough challenge going up against Engineer Rashid’s brother, Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh. Despite the odds, Khursheeda is determined to improve the lives in her constituency.