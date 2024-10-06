National

Check Sanzipora’s Fight for Roads, Water, Jobs After Article 370 Abrogation

The residents of the remote village of Check Sanzipora told Outlook that their struggles have worsened since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The villagers spoke about the lack of essential services such as roads, clean water, or electricity. Employment opportunities have also diminished, they complained. The women of Check Sanzipora, which falls under the Langate constituency, are particularly affected. They lack access to Anganwadi centres and maternity facilities. Many live in constant fear for their safety during childbirth, as the nearest maternity centres are far away. Forty-year-old Khursheeda Begum, an independent candidate from Langate, faces a tough challenge going up against Engineer Rashid’s brother, Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh. Despite the odds, Khursheeda is determined to improve the lives in her constituency.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Pakistan Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: IND-W Bowlers Excel As PAK-W Collapse To 74/7 After 15 Overs
  2. India Vs Pakistan Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup: PAK-W Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. India Vs Pakistan, Women’s T20 WC Match Prediction: Who Will Win, H2H, Weather And Pitch Report
  4. IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma To Royal Challengers Bengaluru? Former RCB Star Shuts Down Rumours
  5. ENG-W Vs BAN-W, Women's T20 World Cup: England Begin On Winning Note - In Pics
Football News
  1. Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen Surrender 2-goal Lead to Draw Against Holsten Keil - In Pics
  2. Premier League: Guardiola Not Concerned Despite Manchester City's Poor Defensive Record
  3. Bundesliga: Dortmund Drop To Seventh After 1-2 Loss To Union Berlin - In Pics
  4. Man City 3-2 Fulham, Premier League: Champions Extend Unbeaten Home Run To 50 Games - In Pics
  5. Toronto 0-1 Inter Miami, MLS: Lionel Messi Comes Off The Bench As Team Nears Regular Season Finale
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Relieved To Pass Alex Michelsen Test
  2. China Open: Gauff Rallies To Reach Final; Sinner, Alcaraz, Djokovic Win In Shanghai
  3. Shanghai Masters: Returning Novak Djokovic Battles Past Alex Michelsen In First Round
  4. China Open: Coco Gauff Fights Back To Beat Paula Badosa, Enter Final
  5. Jannik Sinner Reaches 250 Career Wins After Seeing Off Taro Daniel In Shanghai Opener
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  4. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  5. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 06, 2024
  2. Haryana Elections 2024: Youth Demand Jobs, Education, End to Caste Politics
  3. Check Sanzipora’s Fight for Roads, Water, Jobs After Article 370 Abrogation
  4. Weather Wrap: Meghalaya Flashfloods Kill 10, IMD Issues 'Yellow' Alert For Bengaluru, Rainy Durga Puja For Bengal
  5. Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu On State Visit To India | What's On Agenda
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  3. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
  4. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  5. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
World News
  1. Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu On State Visit To India | What's On Agenda
  2. In Photos: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Lebanon
  3. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  4. Congo Begins Mpox Vaccination Drives To Slow Down Outbreak
  5. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 63% Voter Turnout Till 5:30 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'