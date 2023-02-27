Charred Bodies Recovered From Burnt SUV In Haryana Were Of Junaid And Nasir, Reveals Forensic Report

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report has confirmed that the two charred bodies found in the burnt SUV recovered from a cow shelter in Haryana's Jind were Nasir and Junaid, a Rajasthan police officer has said.

“The FSL (forensic science laboratory) report confirms that the charred bodies and the blood stains in the SUV recovered from a Gau-shala in Jind (Haryana) were of Nasir and Junaid,” Bharatpur range IG Gaurav Srivastav said, according to media reports.

The FSL samples were collected from the blood spots in the car and the blood samples of the two victims were collected from their families. On examination, the blood sample from the stains and the bones of the charred bodies matched confirmed the identities of the Rajasthan’s Bharatpur-based men, who were abducted and found inside a vehicle in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on February 16.

The families of the deceased, in their complaint to the police, said the cow vigilantes who abducted them were from Bajrang Dal. A day before the family had filed an FIR at Gopalgarh Police Station in Bharatpur.

When police were alerted about a burnt car by the villagers, they rushed to the spot and found two charred bodies in the car, Jagat Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Loharu (Bhiwani), said.

One of the victims, Junaid, had a criminal history, he said.

Asked about the involvement of cow vigilantes in the incident, the police officer said it is a matter of investigation.

In Bhiwani, police said they identified the owner of the vehicle as Aseen Khan from the chassis number of the four-wheeler.

The family members of the deceased were called and they also identified the vehicle, the police said, adding the bodies were handed over to them after legal formalities.

A case under relevant sections, including 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code, was registered at Gopalgarh police station in Rajasthan, the Haryana Police said.



(with PTI inputs)