Chandigarh 2 murder accused arrested from jk try to escape from police custody nabbed

Chandigarh: 2 Murder Accused Arrested from JK Try to Escape from Police Custody, Nabbed

P PTI Published at: 18 June 2026 11:35 am

Two persons arrested from Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the killing of a pharmacy's cashier last week allegedly made an unsuccessful attempt to escape while being brought here on transit remand, sources said on Thursday

P PTI Published at: 18 June 2026 11:35 am

Chandigarh: 2 Murder Accused Arrested from JK Try to Escape from Police Custody, Nabbed