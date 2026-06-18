Chandigarh: 2 Murder Accused Arrested from JK Try to Escape from Police Custody, Nabbed

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Two persons arrested from Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the killing of a pharmacy's cashier last week allegedly made an unsuccessful attempt to escape while being brought here on transit remand, sources said on Thursday

Chandigarh: 2 Murder Accused Arrested from JK Try to Escape from Police Custody, Nabbed
Chandigarh: 2 Murder Accused Arrested from JK Try to Escape from Police Custody, Nabbed

The two accused were identified as Aryan and Sunny.

After the police party reached Chandigarh with the accused in an SUV on Wednesday night, the vehicle met with a minor accident, leaving the driver injured. During this, the accused allegedly tried to escape from police custody, the sources said.

Police warned them and later opened fire. Both accused sustained leg injuries and have been hospitalised here, they said.

On June 13, two masked men shot dead the pharmacy cashier, Janki Das (45), in broad daylight in Sector 11 here. The incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed at the pharmacy, police had said earlier.

The assailants fled on a motorcycle with a third accomplice waiting outside. The motive behind the crime was yet to be ascertained, they had said.

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