Centre Trying To Muzzle Voice Of Opposition Parties: Congress MLA

The BJP-led central government is "misusing" probe agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to suppress the voice of common people and opposition parties in the country, former Maharashtra minister and Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh said on Wednesday.

The Congress has launched a nationwide protest against the Centre under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi following the path of satyagraha as mentioned by Mahatma Gandhi, he said.

"Through this, we will force the central government to change the policies causing trouble to the common people," the former minister said.

He was speaking during a protest staged by local Congress workers and leaders at Ganjgolai in Latur district to denounce the ED's questioning of party president Sonia Gandhi in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald matter.

A large number of office-bearers and activists of the Congress, including MLA Dhiraj Deshmukh, participated in the protest, during which slogans were raised against the central government.