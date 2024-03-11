Centre Signs Tripartite Agreement With Tripura Govt, TIPRA Motha For Resolution Of Tribal Issues

The government of India recently signed a significant tripartite agreement with the Tripura state government and the TIPRA Motha, the major opposition party in the state. This agreement aims to address the long-standing demands of Tripura's tribal population, encompassing economic, political, land, linguistic, and cultural rights.
The Movement that led to the Agreement
The TIPRA Motha, led by Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, a royal scion, has spearheaded the movement for a "Greater Tipraland," a separate state for Tripura's tribals. The party has sought increased powers for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), including direct funding from the Centre, its police force, and a share of revenue from gas exploration in the state. Additionally, they have demanded the recognition of the Roman script as the official script for the indigenous Kokborok language.
The tripartite accord comes a year after Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with Pradyot Debbarma and expressed a willingness to appoint an interlocutor to discuss the demands of the TIPRA Motha, involving various stakeholders, such as tribal leaders from different parties and community leaders.
What is the Agreement All About?
The agreement states that all issues about the indigenous people of Tripura, including their history, land and political rights, economic development, identity, culture, and language, will be amicably resolved. A joint working group or committee will be constituted to work out and implement the mutually agreed-upon points in a time-bound manner to ensure an honourable solution.
As part of the pact, all stakeholders have agreed to refrain from resorting to any form of protest or agitation, starting from the day of signing the agreement. This move is seen as an effort to maintain a conducive atmosphere for the implementation of the accord.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed the signing of the accord as "historic," stating that it honours the history, corrects mistakes, and accepts present realities. His comments alluded to allegations of deprivation faced by tribals in Tripura, who became a minority in their state due to non-tribals settling in large numbers before the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, as well as concerns over illegal immigration from Bangladesh.
What does TIPRA Motha get?
The TIPRA Motha has joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with two of its legislators, Animesh Debbarma and Brishaketu Debbarma, being sworn in as ministers in the Manik Saha cabinet. However, Pradyot Debbarma has made it clear that the party's ministers will not remain silent if the rights of tribals are not taken care of or if the government commits any atrocities.
The Opposition Bloc, including the CPIM and the Congress, has criticised the TIPRA Motha for joining hands with the BJP, accusing it of having clandestine links with the ruling party for three years.