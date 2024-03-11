Centre Signs Tripartite Agreement With Tripura Govt, TIPRA Motha For Resolution Of Tribal Issues

What is the Agreement All About?

The agreement states that all issues about the indigenous people of Tripura, including their history, land and political rights, economic development, identity, culture, and language, will be amicably resolved. A joint working group or committee will be constituted to work out and implement the mutually agreed-upon points in a time-bound manner to ensure an honourable solution.

As part of the pact, all stakeholders have agreed to refrain from resorting to any form of protest or agitation, starting from the day of signing the agreement. This move is seen as an effort to maintain a conducive atmosphere for the implementation of the accord.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed the signing of the accord as "historic," stating that it honours the history, corrects mistakes, and accepts present realities. His comments alluded to allegations of deprivation faced by tribals in Tripura, who became a minority in their state due to non-tribals settling in large numbers before the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, as well as concerns over illegal immigration from Bangladesh.