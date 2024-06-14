National

Celebrating Pride: Honouring The Past, Embracing The Present, And Shaping The Future

At Outlook, we are proud to present some stories on Pride Month, exploring the current significance, and the road ahead.

By Sandipan Deb for Outlook
Representational Image Photo: By Sandipan Deb for Outlook
info_icon

As the month of June dawns upon us, vibrant rainbows adorn streets, storefronts, and social media profiles worldwide, heralding the arrival of Pride Month. This annual celebration is far more than a cascade of colours and parades; it is a poignant reminder of the struggles, achievements, and enduring spirit of the LGBTQ+ community. At Outlook, we are proud to present some stories on Pride Month, exploring the current significance, and the road ahead.

The History of Pride Month

Pride Month, celebrated every June, commemorates the Stonewall Riots of 1969, a watershed moment in LGBTQ+ history. The spontaneous demonstrations against a police raid at the Stonewall Inn in New York City marked the dawn of a new era of activism and visibility for LGBTQ+ individuals. This important event sparked a global movement, leading to the establishment of Pride parades and events that champion the rights and recognition of LGBTQ+ people.

Delhi Queer Pride parade 2022-23 - null
Tracing The History Of Pride Month

BY Outlook Web Desk

We at Outlook

We have extensively covered the issues related to LGBTQ+ in the past. Our coverage sheds a spotlight on contemporary issues faced by the LGBTQ+ community. From ongoing battles for legal rights and protections to the fight against discrimination and violence, we examine the critical challenges that persist. We feature voices from across the spectrum of the LGBTQ+ experience, including activists, artists, and everyday individuals whose stories reflect the diversity and resilience of this vibrant community.

In the September 26, 2022 issue, Rakhi Bose of Outlook writes, “According to the 2011 Census, there were about 4.80 million transgender persons in India—a number that has risen significantly over the past decade. They were first recognised as the third gender by the Election Commission of India, which allowed them to register as “other” on their voter ID cards.” This piece written by Rakhi explains how even after so many years of the NALSA judgment, people in the trans community are still facing discrimination.

In the same issue, Naseer Ganai, explaining the condition of Kashmiri transgenders, wrote “Trans people form a minority of just around 4,000 in Kashmir. Many of them are shunned by society, live in poverty, face abuse from even their families, and battle stereotypes..”

Moreover, we celebrate the cultural contributions of LGBTQ+ individuals, whose creativity and innovation have enriched every facet of society. From music and literature to film and fashion, LGBTQ+ artists continue to shape and redefine the cultural landscape.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE, June 14: Modi In Italy For G7 Summit; Mortal Remains Of Indians From Kuwait To Reach Cochin
  2. 'Unwarranted Speculations': Tamilisai Clarifies Buzz Over Amit Shah 'Reprimanding' Video
  3. Celebrating Pride: Honouring The Past, Embracing The Present, And Shaping The Future
  4. Lok Sabha Speaker Elections On June 26; AAP, Congress Urge JDU, TDP To Push For Post
  5. Delhi: Several Shops Gutted, Goods, Property Worth Crores Destroyed In Fire In Chandni Chowk
Entertainment News
  1. Aamir Khan And Juhi Chawla Reunite At Mr Perfectionist's Ammi's 90th Birthday Bash
  2. 'The Fall Guy' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Ryan Gosling-Emily Blunt's Chemistry Lights Up This Delightful Action-Romcom
  3. ‘Hamare Baarah’: Annu Kapoor’s Film Postponed By Supreme Court
  4. How To Ace A Stunning Red Outfit Look? B-Town Divas Set Fashion Trends
  5. How To Beat The Sultry Summer Heat? 5 Titles To Binge-Watch As You Await The Monsoon
Sports News
  1. Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup Live Updates: AFG Dealt Early Blows In 96-Run Chase
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Face Tricky Australian Open Quarter-Finals
  3. Germany Vs Scotland, Euro 2024: Andy Robertson Aiming For 'Legendary' Status
  4. Euro 2024: Julian Nagelsmann Urges Germany To Beat Pressure Of Being Hosts
  5. US Open Golf, Day 1: Rory McIlroy Matches Early Pace Set By Patrick Cantlay
World News
  1. G7 2024: Leaders Approve $50 Billion Aid Package For Ukraine; Modi, Pope Francis Arrive For Day 2 Of Summit
  2. Taylor Swift Celebrates 100th Surprise Song Performance In Liverpool, Remembers 'I Can See You' Music Video Shoot
  3. Kuwait Fire: MoS Kirti Vardhan Meets Victims After 45 Indians Were Killed In Building Fire; 'Electrical Circuit' Caused Fire| What We Know
  4. What Is The G7 Summit? Know Its History, Members, Agenda
  5. Kuwait Fire: India Sending C-130J Aircraft To Bring Back Mortal Remains Of Indians
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone; Yummo Ice Creams Responds
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 Highlights: PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit; Ajit Doval Reappointed As NSA
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today Highlights: Rafael Nadal To Skip Wimbledon; BAN Beat NED In T20 World Cup
  8. Kuwait Fire: MoS Kirti Vardhan Meets Victims After 45 Indians Were Killed In Building Fire; 'Electrical Circuit' Caused Fire| What We Know