Celebrating Pride: Honouring The Past, Embracing The Present, And Shaping The Future

In the September 26, 2022 issue, Rakhi Bose of Outlook writes, “According to the 2011 Census, there were about 4.80 million transgender persons in India—a number that has risen significantly over the past decade. They were first recognised as the third gender by the Election Commission of India, which allowed them to register as “other” on their voter ID cards.” This piece written by Rakhi explains how even after so many years of the NALSA judgment, people in the trans community are still facing discrimination.