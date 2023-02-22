Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
CBI Should Immediately Arrest Sisodia In 'Snooping' Case: Delhi BJP

CBI Should Immediately Arrest Sisodia In 'Snooping' Case: Delhi BJP

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia PTI

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 6:39 pm

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday demanded that the CBI immediately arrest Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an alleged case of snooping, and also probe the role of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in it.

The people of Delhi "welcome" the sanction accorded to the CBI to prosecute Sisodia in a case related to alleged collection of "political intelligence" through a city government department, Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said.

"We demand that the CBI immediately arrest Sisodia and the real accused of the snoopgate Arvind Kejriwal should also be probed," he said. The Centre has cleared the way for registering a new case against the AAP leader by giving sanction for prosecution to the CBI.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs conveyed to Delhi's Lt Governor's office granting of sanction to prosecute Sisodia under Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (powers to police for investigating a public servant). Slamming the Centre over the move, Sisodia said more frivolous cases will be filed as the AAP marches ahead. 

The CBI had said it found during its preliminary inquiry that the Feedback Unit (FBU), set up by the Delhi government to check corruption, allegedly collected "political intelligence" and the agency recommended that an FIR be registered against Sisodia.

The Aam Aadmi Party dispensation had proposed setting up the FBU in 2015 to gather relevant information and actionable feedback regarding the working of the various departments and autonomous bodies, institutions and entities falling under the jurisdiction of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and also to do "trap cases", the CBI said.

Tags

National CBI Immediately Arrest Sisodia Snooping Case Delhi BJP Corruption Political Intelligence
