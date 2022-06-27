Case Registered Against A Man In UP For Giving Instant Triple Talaq To His Wife

Police have registered a case against a man who allegedly gave instant triple talaq to his wife, an official said on Monday. The case was also registered against the man's mother, sister, and brothers on Sunday evening for allegedly demanding dowry.



According to police, Sahina Khatoon of Miyan Pakdi village of Harpur Budhat area was married to Mohd Aslam of Jatepur Uttari under Gorakhnath police station area on December 2, 2018. After three months of marriage, the family members of Aslam started putting pressure on Sahina for Rs 1 lakh dowry.

On March 21, the in-laws locked her for giving birth to a baby girl and for not bringing dowry. They had beaten her brutally and also made an attempt to burn her. However, the nearby people saved her and after that, she went to her father's house along with her daughter. On April 17, Aslam called up Sahina's father and when Sahina started talking to him on phone, he hurled abuses and also said 'talaq' thrice.



"On the written complaint of Sahina Khatoon on Sunday of dowry harassment, assault, and threat, cases were against 10 persons, including her husband. A case has also been registered under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 against him. Police have initiated the investigation and action will be taken based on evidence," SP (city) KK Vishnoi said.