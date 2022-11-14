Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Case Against 69 Persons Including 50 Employees Of The Maha Govt For Obtaining A Fake Certificate

On Sunday, a case of cheating was registered against 69 persons, including 50 employees of the Maharashtra government, for allegedly obtaining fake certificates for the post of multipurpose health worker in Beed Zilla Parishad's health department, police said.

Updated: 14 Nov 2022 9:11 am

A case of cheating was registered Sunday against 69 persons, including 50 employees of the Maharashtra government, for allegedly obtaining fake certificates for the post of multipurpose health worker in Beed Zilla Parishad's health department, police said. 

Of the 69 persons, 19 are awaiting jobs while some have moved the court on various grounds, an official said.

"A total of 69 candidates who qualified in the statewide recruitment test of the multipurpose health worker (MPW) for fever control program had allegedly obtained fake seasonal spraying certificates. An inquiry committee had probed the matter," the official added. 

There is a reservation for the MPW post in the Health department for those who have obtained seasonal spraying certification. 

The fake certificates were distributed from April 24, 2017, to February 13, 2020. The certificate has been issued with the signature of the then Beed district health officer, he said, adding that the signatory official may also come under the scanner.

A complaint was lodged with Beed police on Sunday by Gyandev Karwar, the chief administrative officer (CAO) in the office of the Deputy Director of the Health Department, Latur. 

Maharashtra Government Beed Zilla Parishad Health Worker Maharashtra Beed Multipurpose Health Worker Deputy Director Of The Health Department Latur
