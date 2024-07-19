National

Cargo Ship Off Goa Coast Catches Big Fire; Coast Guard Comes To Aid

Upon receiving the information, an Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship promptly reached the distressed vessel while a Dornier aircraft was also deployed for accurate aerial assessment of the situation. Despite inclement weather conditions, the ICG ship arrived and carried out a fire-fighting operation.

Cargo vessel catches fire off Goa coast
Cargo vessel catches fire off Goa coast Photo: X/ @IndiaCoastGuard
info_icon

A container cargo merchant vessel at about 102 nautical miles south west of Goa caught a massive fire on Friday. According to the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), the vessel was en route to Sri Lankan capital Colombo from Gujarat's Mundra.

Upon receiving the information, the Indian Coast Guard promptly reached the distressed vessel while a Dornier aircraft was also been deployed for accurate aerial assessment of the situation. Despite inclement weather conditions, the ICG ship arrived and carried out a fire-fighting operation.

It has been told by the ICG that the ship was carrying Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) cargo and the explosions mostly affected the front part of the merchant vessel.

The crew of the distressed cargo ship has been reassured of the safety by the Indian Coast Guard ship. As per the statement, two ICG ships sailed with dispatch from Goa to augment firefighting efforts.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Pakistan, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: What Captains Said In Post-Match Presentation
  2. IND Vs PAK Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: India Women Beat Pakistan By Seven Wickets - As It Happened
  3. India Vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Make Light Work Of PAK-W To Open Campaign With Win
  4. Gujarat Titans To Get New Owner? Adani, Torrent Group In Race To Buy Franchise: Report
  5. India Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Victory Boosts Women's Team 'To Win ICC Trophy Soon', Says Sneh Rana
Football News
  1. Eddie Howe Wants Newcastle Stay As Long As He Is 'Happy' Amid England Links
  2. Jarrad Branthwaite Focused On New Season With Everton Amid Man Utd Interest
  3. Alvaro Morata Joins AC Milan On Four-year Deal
  4. Erik Ten Hag Concedes Manchester United Have 'Less Depth' Than Premier League Rivals
  5. Jaden Philogene Re-Joins Aston Villa From Hull
Tennis News
  1. Cesc Fabregas Officially Appointed Como Head Coach
  2. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Comes From Behind To Seal Semi-final Spot
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Backed To Get 'Very Close' To Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam Record
  4. Vasek Pospisil Eyes Andy Murray For PTPA Role As Retirement Looms
  5. Holger Rune Hoping Hamburg Open Run Can Atone For Wimbledon Woe
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cargo Ship Off Goa Coast Catches Big Fire; Coast Guard Comes To Aid
  2. ‘We See This As An Internal Matter’: India On Deadly Clashes In Bangladesh
  3. India News Updates: IAS Khedkar's Father Gets Temporary Protection From Arrest; Restoration Work Complete At UP's Gonda
  4. MEA Appoints Vinay Mohan Kwatra As Envoy To US
  5. Day In Pics: July 19, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' Actress Anushka Sen Collaborates With Grammy-Award Winner Ken Lewis For Global Initiative ‘Project 17’
  2. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  3. 'Aadujeevitham' On Netflix Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran Gives A Career Defining Performance In Blessy's Masterpiece
  4. Ram Charan To Be Awarded The Ambassador For Indian Art And Culture At IFFM
  5. Diljit Dosanjh's Bhangra Teams REACT After Singer Accused Of Not Paying Desi Dancers During Dil-Luminati Tour
US News
  1. Hello Kitty Celebrates 50 Years: 13 Surprising Facts About The Iconic Character (Hint: She's Not A Cat!)
  2. TSA Planning To Ease Liquid Restrictions | 11 Liquids That Can Pass The Airport Security Check As Of Now
  3. US Reporter Evan Gershkovich Convicted Of Espionage, Jailed For 16 Years
  4. UVA Study Finds Illegal Drugs In Brain Boosting Mushroom Gummies | Diamond Schruumz Recall
  5. Court Dismisses Lawsuit Challenging Controversial Tennessee Drag Restriction Law
World News
  1. 10 Things You Didn't Know About Microsoft And Bill Gates
  2. Bangladesh Quota Protest: At Least 64 Dead; Jail Set On Fire, Inmates Freed | Top Points
  3. Hello Kitty Celebrates 50 Years: 13 Surprising Facts About The Iconic Character (Hint: She's Not A Cat!)
  4. Microsoft Outage: Man Claims To Be Behind Crowdstrike ‘Update’ In Viral Satirical Video
  5. 'Illegal' And 'Must End': ICJ On Israel's Presence In Occupied Palestinian Territories
Latest Stories
  1. 'Bad Newz': Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday And Others Grace The Screening
  2. 'Deadpool & Wolverine's Executive Producer Reveals The Crew Sobbed When They Saw Hugh Jackman In Yellow Wolverine Suit
  3. Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Deva' Postponed; Action Thriller To Now Release Next Year On THIS Date
  4. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  5. Massive 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chile; No Injuries Or Damages Reported
  6. NEET Row: CBI Arrests 4 Students Of AIIMS Patna In 'Paper-Leak' Case; Institute To Take Action Soon
  7. Sports News July 19 Highlights: Rafael Nadal Beats Mariano Navone To Reach Swedish Open Semi-Final
  8. India News Updates: IAS Khedkar's Father Gets Temporary Protection From Arrest; Restoration Work Complete At UP's Gonda