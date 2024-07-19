Cargo Ship Off Goa Coast Catches Big Fire; Coast Guard Comes To Aid

A container cargo merchant vessel at about 102 nautical miles south west of Goa caught a massive fire on Friday. According to the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), the vessel was en route to Sri Lankan capital Colombo from Gujarat's Mundra.



Upon receiving the information, the Indian Coast Guard promptly reached the distressed vessel while a Dornier aircraft was also been deployed for accurate aerial assessment of the situation. Despite inclement weather conditions, the ICG ship arrived and carried out a fire-fighting operation.