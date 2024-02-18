Candidates For LS Polls Will Be Selected Carefully; No Rift In NCP Cadre In Baramati: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday said the party cadre stands united in the Baramati constituency, a remark coming amid speculation about a potential face-off between his wife and sitting MP Supriya Sule.

Speaking to reporters after attending a party event at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, he also said candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be selected carefully after considering various aspects.

"No rift. Harmony prevails in the NCP rank in Baramati," Pawar said responding to a query.