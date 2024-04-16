Campaigning In Full Swing As India Nears Lok Sabha Elections | In Pics

Samajwadi Party workers during an election campaign of party's candidate Ruchi Veera ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Moradabad.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an election campaign road show for the Lok Sabha polls, in Wayanad, Kerala.
Advertisement
BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut with former CM Jai Ram Thakur during her election campaign at Seraj ahead of Lok sabha polls, in Mandi.
Advertisement
TMC Supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addresses an election campaign rally in support of party candidates at Dabgram in Jalpaiguri district.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Roorkee.
Advertisement
BJP candidate from Meerut constituency Arun Govil during an election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, in Meerut.
Advertisement
BSP chief Mayawati addresses an election campaign rally, ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Muzaffarnagar.
Advertisement
BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty during a roadshow in support of party candidate Jayanta Kumar Roy ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, at Maynaguri in Jalpaiguri district.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supporters during a public meeting addressed by party's Chief Mayawati ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Moradabad.
Hyderabad BJP candidate Madhavi Latha serves 'dosa' to a child during her election campaign in Goshamahal, in Hyderabad.