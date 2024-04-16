National

Campaigning In Full Swing As India Nears Lok Sabha Elections | In Pics

Campaigning is in full swing across India by top political parties as the country is just three days away from the mega Lok Sabha elections, results of which will decide whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will retain power for a third term at the Centre or if it will be toppled by Opposition, which has come together under an alliance called 'INDIA'. The voting Lok Sabha elections 2024 is taking place in seven phases, with the first one on April 19 and the last on June 1. Counting of votes is scheduled to take place on June 4.