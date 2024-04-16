National

Campaigning In Full Swing As India Nears Lok Sabha Elections | In Pics

Campaigning is in full swing across India by top political parties as the country is just three days away from the mega Lok Sabha elections, results of which will decide whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will retain power for a third term at the Centre or if it will be toppled by Opposition, which has come together under an alliance called 'INDIA'. The voting Lok Sabha elections 2024 is taking place in seven phases, with the first one on April 19 and the last on June 1. Counting of votes is scheduled to take place on June 4.

Photo: PTI

Samajwadi Party workers during an election campaign of party's candidate Ruchi Veera ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Moradabad.

Photo: PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an election campaign road show for the Lok Sabha polls, in Wayanad, Kerala.

Photo: PTI
BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut with former CM Jai Ram Thakur during her election campaign at Seraj ahead of Lok sabha polls, in Mandi.

Photo: PTI
TMC Supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addresses an election campaign rally in support of party candidates at Dabgram in Jalpaiguri district.

Photo: PTi
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Roorkee.

Photo; PTI
BJP candidate from Meerut constituency Arun Govil during an election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, in Meerut.

Photo: PTI
BSP chief Mayawati addresses an election campaign rally, ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Muzaffarnagar.

Photo: PTI
BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty during a roadshow in support of party candidate Jayanta Kumar Roy ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, at Maynaguri in Jalpaiguri district.

Photo: PTI
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supporters during a public meeting addressed by party's Chief Mayawati ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Moradabad.

Photo: PTI
Hyderabad BJP candidate Madhavi Latha serves 'dosa' to a child during her election campaign in Goshamahal, in Hyderabad.

