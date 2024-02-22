National

Calcutta HC Grants Bail To Journalist Arrested In Sandeshkhali

Justice Kausik Chanda granted bail to the journalist, who works for Republic Bangla, on a petition moved by him.

February 22, 2024

Calcutta High Court
The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted bail to a television journalist, who was arrested by the West Bengal Police in the restive Sandeshkhali area.

The court also ordered a stay on further proceedings in the case registered against Santu Pan at Sandeshkhali police station.

Police arrested Pan on Monday from Sandeshkhali. He was remanded to police custody for three days by a local court in North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday.

Pan was arrested on the basis of a complaint by a woman alleging that he had trespassed into her house.

