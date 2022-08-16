Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Bus Falls Into Gorge In Jammu-Kashmir, Two ITBP Personnel Killed

Amarnath Yatra concludes in Kashmir.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 12:26 pm

Two ITBP personnel died while 37 others, who were returning from Amarnath yatra duty, were injured on Tuesday when a bus fell into a deep gorge in the Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. 

The police bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two policemen fell into a deep gorge between Chandanwari and Pahalgam, a police official said.

He said while two ITBP personnel died on the spot, 10 others sustained grievous injuries. Twenty-five ITBP personnel and two policemen were also injured in the accident.

The bus was on its way from Chandanwari to the police control room here.

(Inputs from PTI)

