Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
BSF Opens Fire After Spotting Pakistan Drone Along Border In Punjab

Punjab: The officials said unmanned aerial vehicle flew back to Pakistan after the Border Security Force troops fired at it.

Updated: 29 Oct 2022 4:51 pm

A drone from Pakistan was spotted close to the international border in Punjab’s Ferozepur, said officials on Saturday.

The unmanned aerial vehicle flew back to Pakistan after the Border Security Force troops fired at it, they said. The BSF personnel fired at least 18 rounds towards the drone, they said.

A search operation is underway, they said.

On the night of October 27, the BSF had recovered a huge cache of firearms and ammunition in the Ferozepur sector.

The BSF troops had recovered a bag along the Indo-Pakistan border and had found six AK-47 assault rifles, three pistols and 200 live rounds from it.

National India Punjab Ferozepur Border Drone Pakistan Indo-Pakistan Border International Border(IB) Firing Ammunition
