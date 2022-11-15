BSF, BGB To Undertake Simultaneous Coordinated Patrols

India's Border Security Force (BSF) and its Bangladeshi counterpart BGB have agreed to undertake simultaneous coordinated patrols, both during day and night, along the border shared by the two countries.

The decision was taken during the Border Coordination Conference between inspectors general of the BSF and region commanders of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), which began on Sunday evening and will conclude on Wednesday.

The two border forces also decided to enhance information-sharing to check trans-border crimes.

"During the meeting, both sides shared their agenda points. The matter related to a coordinated border management plan was also discussed which included simultaneous coordinated patrols both during day and night, sharing of intelligence, identification of vulnerable areas and increased frequency of meetings at all levels," a press statement issued by the BSF said.

The statement also said that various issues of mutual interest for effective border management were taken up during the meeting. "The discussion included joint efforts against trans-border crime and measures to check illegal cross-border movement," it said. Bangladesh and West Bengal share a 2,216.7 km-long border.

(With PTI Inputs)