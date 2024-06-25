National

BRA 0-0 COS, Copa America 2024: Selecao Draw In Group D Clash - In Pics

Brazil was held to a 0-0 draw by Costa Rica on Monday night, with the international powerhouse inauspiciously failing to break through offensively in its Copa America opener. Brazil also had an apparent goal by Marquinhos disallowed in the first half after a lengthy VAR check. The result left Colombia on top of Group D after its 2-1 victory over Paraguay. Brazil has won the Copa America nine times, but its current transitional squad led by Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo got off to a discouraging start.