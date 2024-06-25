National

Brazil was held to a 0-0 draw by Costa Rica on Monday night, with the international powerhouse inauspiciously failing to break through offensively in its Copa America opener. Brazil also had an apparent goal by Marquinhos disallowed in the first half after a lengthy VAR check. The result left Colombia on top of Group D after its 2-1 victory over Paraguay. Brazil has won the Copa America nine times, but its current transitional squad led by Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo got off to a discouraging start.

Copa America Soccer Brazil vs Costa Rica Photo: AP/Ryan Sun

Brazil's Marquinhos, second left, celebrates with teammate Rodrygo a goal that was later disallowed by a VAR decision for offside during a Copa America Group D soccer match against Costa Rica in Inglewood, Calif.

Copa America Soccer Costa Rica vs Brazil
Copa America Soccer Costa Rica vs Brazil Photo: AP/Ryan Sun

Brazil's Bruno Guimaraes, left, and Costa Rica's Brandon Aguilera battle for the ball during a Copa America Group D soccer match in Inglewood, Calif.

Copa America Soccer BRA vs COS
Copa America Soccer BRA vs COS Photo: AP/Ryan Sun

Brazil's Neymar, bottom center, watches from the tribune a Copa America Group D soccer match between Brazil and Costa Rica in Inglewood, Calif.

Copa America Soccer COS vs BRA
Copa America Soccer COS vs BRA Photo: AP/Ryan Sun

Costa Rica's Brandon Aguilera, left, and Brazil's Lucas Paqueta battle for the ball during a Copa America Group D soccer match in Inglewood, Calif.

Copa America 2024: Brazil vs Costa Rica
Copa America 2024: Brazil vs Costa Rica Photo: AP/Ryan Sun

Brazil's Lucas Paqueta, left, and Costa Rica's Julio Cascante battle for the ball during a Copa America Group D soccer match in Inglewood, Calif.

Copa America 2024: Costa Rica vs Brazil
Copa America 2024: Costa Rica vs Brazil Photo: AP/Ryan Sun

Costa Rica's Ariel Lassiter reacts during a Copa America Group D soccer match against Brazil in Inglewood, Calif.

Brazil vs Costa Rica
Brazil vs Costa Rica Photo: AP/Ryan Sun

Brazilian players Lucas Paqueta, right, Bruno Guimaraes, second right and Danilo leave the field as Costa Rica's players celebrate at the end of a Copa America Group D soccer match in Inglewood, Calif. The game ended tied 0-0.

