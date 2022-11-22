Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Bombay HC Bench Recuses From Hearing PIL Seeking CBI Probe Against Uddhav, Kin For Alleged Disproportionate Assets

The Bombay High Court's division bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta, recused itself from hearing a complaint claiming Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and his family members had amassed a fortune disproportionate to their incomes and sought an investigation by the CBI and ED.

Bombay High Court
Bombay High Court PTI

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 7:53 pm

A division bench headed by Bombay High Court's Chief Justice Dipankar Datta on Tuesday recused itself from hearing a PIL alleging Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and his family members had amassed wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income and seeking a probe by the CBI and ED.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL), filed by Mumbai resident Gauri Bhide, came up for hearing before the division bench of Chief Justice and Justice Abhay Ahuja.

The bench recused itself from hearing it without assigning any reason. 

"The matter shall be placed before another appropriate bench," it said.

The petitioner had requested the HC to direct the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to conduct a "thorough and impartial" investigation against former Maharashtra chief minister Thackeray and his family members.

Bombay High Court CBI Probe Chief Justice Dipankar Datta Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray Investigation Public Interest Litigation (PIL) Enforcement Directorate
