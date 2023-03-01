Body Of Kashmiri Man Missing Since December Recovered In Kupwara: Jammu & Kashmir Police

The body of a Kashmiri man missing from December last year was recovered on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, said J&K Police.

The man has been identified as Abdul Rashid Dar of Kunan area of Kupwara, according to J&K Police, which added that he went missing on December 16. The body was recovered from Zurhama-PK Galli forests.

Dar's family had earlier alleged that he was detained by the Army after which his whereabouts were unknown. He was a driver by profession.

Dar's body was brought to sub-district hospital Kupwara where it was identified by the relatives of missing person, the official said.

"After completing all medico-legal formalities the body was handed over to the family members," he said, adding an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Earlier, the issue of Dar's disapperance has been raised by J&K National Conference (NC), J&K People's Democratic Party (PDP), and newer entrant JK Awami Awaaz Party.

The NC reached out to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over Dar's disapperance.

NC MP Justice Masoodi, according to the NC statement, asked the Union Defence Minister to intervene in the case and help the family trace their son amidst serious apprehensions about his safety.

"The army's version of the disappearance is unconvincing and inconsistent with that of the family, who do not believe that he could have escaped from the camp, where hundreds of forces are deployed. A sinking feeling of panic has gripped the family and the entire area," the NC leader told the Defence Minister.

"I gave the defense minister all the details as appeared in the press and sought his intervention. The defense minister said he will look into the matter. I am trying to meet him again regarding this case," Masoodi said.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had asked the concerned the Corps Commander of the Army to look into the allegation in December.

She tweeted, "A youngster detained by Army on 13th December has allegedly escaped from their custody & is now missing. Worrying that a civilian goes missing in Army custody. Request the Core (sic) Commander to kindly intervene...We were told that he will be released next day. When we went to the Army camp next day, we were told that he has escaped from custody."

Earlier, Outlook reported that new entrant JK Awami Awaaz Party has also held protested against the alleged disappearance of Dar. Party chief Suhail Khan last month highlighted that no one has been arrested in the case.

He said, "I came to know the truth. Earlier, I thought if bloodshed is taking place in Kashmir, Kashmiris are responsible for it. But I came to know those sitting in Delhi are also responsible for it. I have no trust in the administration...I will expose those unidentified."

(With PTI inputs)