Body Exhumed In Uttar Pradesh After Hindu Family Claims Youth Buried Wrongly

Officials stated that a body 20-year-old man was exhumed here after a Hindu family said that he has been wrongly buried.

A man covered in PPE kit infront of a burning body. File photo

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 10:00 pm

A body 20-year-old man was exhumed here after a Hindu family said that he has been wrongly buried, officials said on Sunday.


The body was buried again after collecting samples from it, SHO Saini police station Tej Bahadur Singh said.


According to the officials, on June 21, the body of a youth was found in Banpukra village on the Delhi-Howrah rail route in the Saini police station area. One Shabbir had identified the body as that of his son Ramzan and buried him in his village.


Almost a week later, Santraj, a resident of Dhata village of Fatehpur district wrote a letter to the District Magistrate of Kaushambi Sujeet Kumar drawing his attention, claiming that the body buried is that of his son Suraj, and urged him to probe the matter, they said citing the letter of Santraj.


 Subsequently, DM Sujeet Kumar directed the Sub-Divisional Magistrate and Circle Officer of Sirathu to exhume the body and get it examined by a panel of three doctors.

 The body was exhumed in the presence of both the officials on Sunday.


 The doctors collected the sample from the body for DNA testing, and blood samples of Santraj and Shabbir were also collected, CO KG Singh said. 

