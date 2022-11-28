Body Chopped, Stored In Fridge, Thrown Away Across City: Delhi Woman’s Killing Of Husband Echoes Shraddha Murder Plot

When the investigation of one gruesome murder leads us to another instance of brutal killing, we understand that violence is no more an aberration in our lives, rather it is now seemingly the norm.

Just days after the nation got shocked by Shraddha murder and the modus operandi of the execution as unearthed by the police enquiry, a similar sort of brutality has bubbled out on the surface. Delhi police have arrested a woman and her son for allegedly murdering her husband for having an extramarital affair, almost in the same manner Aftab did it.

The mother-son duo killed the man, identified as Anjan Das in June and chopped the body parts into 22 pieces, stored them in refrigerator and spread those across the neighbourhood of east Delhi.

The police found some body parts in Pandav Nagar in June but couldn’t identify it. However, as Shraddha’s body parts have been now investigated, police further looked into it and identified that it belongs to Anjan Das, a. resident of Pandav Nagar.

According to the police, Anjan’s wife Poonam along with her son Deepak executed the murder in June. They suspected him of having an extramarital affair and then gave him sleeping pills. After that they murdered Anjan and chopped his body parts into 22 pieces. The crime was committed as per the primary police reports in Trilokpuri area and the body parts were disposed of across Pandav Nagar.

The CCTV footage collected from the localities found Deepak carrying bag in the middle of the night followed by his mother. As per police, these were the few trips when they went out to dispose the body parts. They were seen during the daytime roaming around to identify the places where they could later throw away the parts.

This incident appears eerily similar to that of Aftab Poonewaala’s murder plot who killed his live in partner Shraddha over an altercation and chopped her body parts into 35 pieces and threw it away across the Mehrauli forest.

The investigation is still underway in Anjan Das murder case.