BJP Wins Whenever Kumbh Mela Is To Be Held In Ujjain: MP CM Yadav

Bhopal, Mar 6 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party wins elections in the state and at the national level whenever the Simhastha Kumbh Mela is going to be held in Ujjain.

Yadav was talking to reporters after flagging off the ruling party's publicity `Raths' (vehicles) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The vehicles will travel through all 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state and seek suggestions for the BJP's `Sankalp Patra' (manifesto), he said.

"The BJP government was formed with a huge public support. It has been our record that we form government in Madhya Pradesh and at the Centre whenever Simhastha is (going to be) organised in Ujjain," he said.