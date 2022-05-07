Saturday, May 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP Urges People To Inform About Rohingyas, Bangladeshis Living Illegally In Delhi

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta claimed that around five lakh Rohingyas and Bangladeshis live in the city.

BJP Urges People To Inform About Rohingyas, Bangladeshis Living Illegally In Delhi
BJP wants people to inform on Ronhingyas and Bangladeshis in Delhi.(File photo-Representational image) Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 May 2022 3:46 pm

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Saturday asked residents of the city inform the party about Rohingyas and Bangladeshis living illegally in Delhi so that action could be taken against them.

He claimed that around five lakh Rohingyas and Bangladeshis live in the city.

"Delhi people will have to come forward to deal with the problem of illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis living in Delhi," he said in a press conference.

Related stories

Jahangirpuri Demolition Drive Against Illegal Rohingyas And Bangladeshis Has Made AAP Nervous: BJP

Fear Of Deportation Snatches Away Hope From Rohingyas In Jammu

SC Restrains Centre From Deporting Rohingyas Detained In Jammu To Myanmar

"We appeal to the people of Delhi to tell us about the illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis settled near their area. The municipal corporations will take action against encroachment by them and we will also approach the police for action against them," Gupta said.

The Delhi BJP chief alleged that the AAP leaders, including its MLAs, were working towards identity cards such as AADHAAR and voter IDs to all the Rohingyas and Bangladeshis for vested interests. (With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National BJP Rohingyas Bangladeshis Delhi Illegal Immigrants Adesh Gupta AADHAAR AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Voter IDs MLAs
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Is Mukesh Ambani Headed To London With Boots And Other Acquisitions?

Why Is Mukesh Ambani Headed To London With Boots And Other Acquisitions?

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat