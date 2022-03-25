BJP Supporters Offer Prayers Across UP Before Adityanath's Swearing In Ceremony

Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party held special prayers in temples across the state on Friday in the run up to the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected government.

BJP's State General Secretary Govind Narayan Shukla told 'PTI' that the workers have come out for the swearing-in ceremony after performing prayers and havan in temples across the state between 8 and 9 am.

According to the news received from Varanasi, before attending the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath government, BJP office-bearers and workers in Varanasi also prayed in various temples and sought blessings for the government.

Before leaving for Lucknow at the swearing-in ceremony, Mahesh Chandra Srivastava, the president of Kashi region, offered prayers at the Mahavir temple in Parade Kothi, Varanasi and sought blessings for the Yogi government.

The officials of Namami Gange performed aarti at the Ganga gate of Kashi Vishwanath Dham by anointing Mother Ganga with milk along with the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath.

Rajesh Shukla, convener of Namami Gange said that we prayed for the best future of the state under the leadership of Adityanath by performing aarti of Mother Ganga.

BJP Metropolitan President of Varanasi Vidyasagar Rai informed that more than 2000 office bearers of Varanasi will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi government in Lucknow. For this, workers have left for Lucknow by buses and four wheelers.

In the state capital BJP workers offered special prayers at prominent Mankameshwar Temple, Hanuman Setu Temple, Buddheshwar Mahadev Temple, Shanidev Temple, Bhoothnath Temple in the morning.

The swearing-in of the BJP government will be held at Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium at 4 pm today and Adityanath will be taking oath for the chief minister for the second time.

Yogi Adityanath was unanimously elected as the leader of the newly elected legislatures of the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and co-observer Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghuvar Das on Thursday. Governor Anandiben Patel has invited him to form the government.

Adityanath will take oath in the presence of close to 70 thousand workers, besides dignitaries from across the country including Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah and BJP President JP Nadda.

The venue, Ekana stadium was opened for general public from 11 am according to officials. The movement of VIPs and dignitaries will resume from 2 pm onwards.

Social workers, prominent leaders, writers, litterateurs, doctors, engineers and sages and saints of religious monasteries and temples from across the state have been invited for the ceremony. Prominent sages from across the country have also been invited. BJP sources said that many prominent industrialists of the country are coming to attend the program.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar told PTI that close to 8000 personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) along with specialised units like the Special Task Force (STF) and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have been deployed in and around the venue for security.

All the access to the venue is being regulated strictly with ATS commandos manning all sensitive spots. Police have also installed CCTV cameras in and around the venue.

The feed from the CCTV cameras is being monitored live at the control room under the supervision of senior officials. Drones will also be kept on standby, said Kumar.

According to officials, a three-layer security will be put in place at the venue.

The Lucknow police commissionerate has also issued a detailed traffic diversion plan for the entire day. It has also launched a helpline for people stuck in the traffic.

The election results of 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, which were held in seven phases, were declared on March 10, in which BJP won 255 seats, ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) won 12 and Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (Nishad) won six seats.

After getting the absolute majority, the BJP is going to form the government for the second time in a row, 37 years after Narayan Dutt Tiwari-led Congress formed the consecutive government with an absolute majority in 1985