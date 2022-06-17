BJP's Nupur Sharma Goes Missing Amid Muhammad Row, Police Hunt Continues In Delhi

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma has been reported untraceable amid rising tension over her remarks against Prophet Muhammad. According to reports quoting sources from the Maharashtra Home Department, Mumbai Police has been looking for her in Delhi for the last four days.



Amid several FIRs against Sharma, a Mumbai Police team was in Delhi to question Sharma but could not find her. According to reports, she has become untraceable, the police said. The team has been staying in the national capital for the last five days, looking for Sharma.



The Mumbai Police had filed a case against Ms Sharma, a Delhi resident, on May 28, after her comment sparked outrage in India and Gulf nations, based on a complaint by Irfan Sheikh, the joint secretary of a Muslim outfit, Raza Academy.



Sharma was previously summoned by email, however, receiving no response, the police went to Delhi to give her a physical copy of the same.



The recent remarks on Prophet Muhammad by Sharma on a TV news debate have drawn flak from leaders nationally and internationally. It has triggered a nationwide protest and hate speeches on social media as well. The remarks have drawn furious reactions and official protests from at least 15 nations, including Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Several Gulf nations had summoned Indian envoys and expressed condemnation over what they called "anti-Islamic statements" by BJP spokespersons.