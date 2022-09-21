Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Moves SC Against AAP Govt's Decision To Ban Firecrackers In Delhi

According to the Delhi government, firecrackers are prohibited from being produced, stored, sold, and used in the city to reduce pollution levels. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the decision.

BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari
BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 5:17 pm

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi government's decision against the production, storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers to check the rising pollution levels in the city. 

Contending that freedom of religion cannot be taken away under the pretext of the right to life, Tiwari has sought directions from the city government to issue fresh guidelines about the sale, purchase, and bursting of permissible firecrackers.

The BJP MP, in a plea filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, has also sought directions to all states not to take any coercive action like lodging FIR against common people found selling or using permissible firecrackers during the upcoming festival season.

The top court had last year clarified there is no blanket ban on the use of firecrackers and only those fireworks which contain barium salts are prohibited.

Warning that top officials at various levels "shall be held personally liable" for any lapses, the apex court had said it is unfortunate that despite its directions blatant violations were taking place.

Tiwari submitted that several state governments and high courts had in 2021 passed orders contrary to the stand taken by the top court and imposed a blanket ban on firecrackers.

“With so many different orders, directions and views, it was confusing for the people at large to understand whether the firecrackers were allowed or not despite this Court's refusal to put a blanket ban. 

"That is the name of Right to life, freedom of religion cannot be taken away and that a balance has to struck like that has been done through the decision of this Court dated October 29, 2021,” the plea drawn by advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha said.

Related stories

Delhi Pollution Control Body Issues Order Banning Firecrackers Till January 1

Delhi Bans Production And Sale Of Firecrackers Till January 2023

Har Ghar Tiranga: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Fined For Not Wearing Helmet In Bike Rally

The petition alleged that despite clear orders of the top court, certain states and UTs didn't take the necessary steps to ensure proper arrangements for the celebration of Deepawali were made and instead registered FIRs and imposed a curfew.

“The chief secretaries, police commissioners, police district superintendents, station house officers, and others to comply with the orders of their respective state governments have taken action against the common people who while purchasing the firecrackers didn't even know the ingredients of the crackers at all. 

“That such arrests and FIRs on the festive season like Deepawali has not only brought a very bad message to the society at large and has unnecessarily created a fear and anger among the masses,” the plea said. 

Tags

National BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Delhi Government Supreme Court Ban On Firecrackers Firecrackers State Government High Court FIR
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Saurabh Shukla: I’m Not Free From Fear, What You’re Calling Supernatural I Call It A Natural Phenomenon

Saurabh Shukla: I’m Not Free From Fear, What You’re Calling Supernatural I Call It A Natural Phenomenon

Harsha Engineers International IPO: Here Is How To Check Share Allotment Status

Harsha Engineers International IPO: Here Is How To Check Share Allotment Status