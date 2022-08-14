Sunday, Aug 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP Can't Be Blamed If Naga Issue Is Not Resolved: Temjen Imna Along

BJP president Temjen Imna Along has said that the party cannot be blamed if the Nagas do not accept the solution the Government of India provides.

BJP flags. (Representative image)
BJP flags. (Representative image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 11:38 am

The Centre is willing to provide a solution for the Naga political issue, but Nagas have to be inclusive to accept it, state BJP president Temjen Imna Along said.

Speaking to reporters, Along said the willingness to settle the age-old Naga political issue is the endeavor of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

"The Government of India (GOI) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah is ready to provide a settlement, but are we completely inclusive to accept it?" he said on Saturday. One cannot blame the BJP for not settling the issue, he added.

Related stories

Nagaland Identifies 524 Ineligible Beneficiaries Of PM-KISAN Scheme

Home Ministry Approves Over Rs 1,000 Crore Grant For Rajasthan, Nagaland

Himanta Meets Nagaland CM, MLAs On Naga Political Issue

"The GOI is putting in all efforts and is committed towards the people of Nagaland. One cannot blame the BJP if the settlement is not happening," Along said when asked about his party's 'election for solution' slogan.

While all parties decided to boycott the 2018 assembly elections raising the slogan of 'solution not elections', BJP went ahead with filing the nominations giving the call of 'election for solution'.

"As if the BJP is only to be blamed for not settling the issue. Today, if the BJP government says this is the settlement, will all accept it?" Along, also a state minister asked.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy CM Y Patton are all in the core committee of the state government and they are doing their best to facilitate a settlement, he said, expressing hope that it will happen very soon. 

Tags

National BJP Naga Political Issue Government Of India (GoI) Narendra Modi Temjen Imna Along
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Told PM Modi About India

What Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Told PM Modi About India

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Watch IRE Vs AFG Cricket Match Live

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Watch IRE Vs AFG Cricket Match Live