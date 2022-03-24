Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
Birbhum Killings: Mamata Reaches Bogtui Village, Speaks With Kin Of Deceased

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reached Bogtui village, where 8 people were burnt alive earlier this week, and spoke with the family members of those killed.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee PTI

Updated: 24 Mar 2022 2:34 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday reached Bogtui village, where eight people were burnt alive earlier this week, and spoke with the family members of those killed.

She took a helicopter from Dumurjola Stadium in Howrah and landed on a helipad near the village amid tight security.

The chief minister also separately spoke with the family members of slain local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. One of his family members fell ill while describing their ordeal to Banerjee.

