Birbhum Killings: CBI Launches Inquiry Into Custodial Death Of Accused Lalon Sheikh

A departmental inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has begun into the custodial death of Birbhum violence accused Lalon Sheikh.

He was an accused in the March 21 arson and murder incident at Bogtui village in Birbhum district, West Bengal.

Sheikh was allegedly involved in the arson and mass murder in Birbhum's Bogtui village, earlier this year. At least eight people were burnt alive.

CCTV footage showed the accused throwing a crude bomb at Bhadu Sheikh. On the order of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI later took charge of the investigation.

The accused was first led to CBI’s temporary camp in Rampurhat, after which the court handed him to the CBI for further interrogation. Sources said that Sheikh's body was found hanging in the CBI camp’s washroom.

At the time of death, one CRPF officer and one constable were incharge of his security. An inquiry will be made to find if there was any negligence by the security staff.

A report was sought from the CBI headquarters in New Delhi on the matter. A preliminary report has been sent to the headquarters in Delhi from the CBI office in Kolkata.

The main concern is to find if there was any CCTV camera installed in the camp, to able able to monitor if the accused had his routine medical checkup every 48 hours or the guidelines given by Justice DK Basu were followed.

The family members of the accused are agitating in front of the CBI camp. The elder sister of Lalon Sheikh has demanded action against CBI officials. Additional security force has been deployed in front of the CBI camp in Rampurhat.