Bihar Records 4,063 New Covid Cases, 11 Deaths

The recovery rate in the state improved from 94.21 per cent on Tuesday to 94.67 per cent.

Bihar Records 4,063 New Covid Cases, 11 Deaths
Bihar witnesses a downfall in new COVID-19 infections - AP Photo

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 10:12 am

Bihar on Wednesday recorded 4,063 fresh coronavirus cases, 488 less than the previous day's figure, pushing the tally to 7,99,266, the state health department said in a bulletin. Eleven more people also died due to the disease, up from four on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 12,156.

The state has 30,481 active cases on Wednesday. Altogether 7,56,629 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

Of the new positive cases, Patna recorded 999, which is 219 less than Tuesday's figure. The number of active cases in Patna now stands at 9,619, said the bulletin. The recovery rate in the state improved from 94.21 per cent on Tuesday to 94.67 per cent, it said.

Eleven fresh fatalities were reported from nine districts - Siwan, Saran, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Kishanganj, Muzaffarpur, Nawada, Patna and Purnea. The state has so far registered 67 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant.

With PTI Inputs

