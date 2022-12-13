Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Bihar Man Held For Making `Threat Calls' To Sharad Pawar's Residence

Bihar Man Held For Making `Threat Calls' To Sharad Pawar's Residence

He allegedly used obscene language and on some occasions told the constable on duty "Mumbai Aake Desi Katte Se Uda Doonga" (will come to Mumbai and shoot with a country-made gun), said the official.

Updated: 13 Dec 2022 2:42 pm

A man has been arrested from Bihar for repeatedly making threat calls at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence, police said on Tuesday. N Soni (45) was arrested by a Mumbai police team in Patna and was being brought here, said an official of Gamdevi police station. 

Soni had been allegedly calling Pawar's bungalow,`Silver Oak', for  the last three-four months. He allegedly used obscene language and on some occasions told the constable on duty “Mumbai Aake Desi Katte Se Uda Doonga” (will come to Mumbai and shoot with a country-made gun), said the official.

Police traced his identity from his mobile number and warned him. But he kept making calls, so a First Information Report was finally registered on Monday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 294 (obscene act) and 506-II (criminal intimidation), the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

National Bihar Man Threat Calls Sharad Pawar Residence NCP Chief Gamdevi Police Station Silver Oak
