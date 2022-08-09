Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Says He Has Resigned As NDA's Chief Minister

Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced that he has resigned as the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) chief minister of Bihar.

The announcement followed reports that he has reached Raj Bhavan in Patna. This is the latest of fast-paced developments heading towards the split in Bihar's ruling Janata Dal (United)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition.

Nitish reached the Raj Bhavan shortly before 4 pm on Tuesday to meet the Governor of Bihar.

Nitish is meeting Governor Phagu Chauhan at a time when the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led bloc has extended its support to JD(U).

As and when Nitish splits with the BJP, this would be the second time in eight years that he would do so.

Though no official announcements have been made, senior RJD leader Upendra Kushwaha in a tweet congratulated Kumar for leading a "new coalition in new form", implicitly acknowledging the split and embracing the RJD-led 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) to continue in office.

Nitish's JD(U) performed poorly in the 2020 Bihar assembly elections and secured only 43 seats compared to BJP's 74. Despite becoming the senior partner, BJP formed the government under the leadership of Nitish. However, differences between the two partners surfaced soon and the two have differed on several issues politically and ideologically over the years, such as caste census, Hindutva, secularism, and Agnipath scheme.

Nitish formed the government as he had no other option to become the chief minister and the BJP supported him to keep RJD bloc out of power. However, as the situation evolves in Bihar, it appears that Nitish is set to jump ship to join ideologically compatible RJD bloc to remain as Bihar's chief minister, leaving a coalition that was more about political compulsion than compatibility.

(With PTI inputs)