Bharat Jodo Yatra: Cong's Bharat Yatris, Seva Dal Team Organised Into 14 Groups Named After Freedom Fighters

Bharat Yatris and the Seva Dal team walking in the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir have been organized into 14 groups named after freedom fighters and party leaders, including Bhagat Singh, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and B R Ambedkar.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 9:46 pm

This information was given by Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh on Twitter.

"Bharat Yatris and National Seva Dal team walking in Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir have been organized into 14 groups. Each group has a rotating captain, with every Yatri getting a chance to become captain," he said. 

They will also interact with Rahul Gandhi in groups, Ramesh said.

Ramesh said the 14 groups are – Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekar Azad, Gandhi, Hardikar, Maulana Azad, Nehru, Periyar, Priyadarshini, Rajguru, Rajiv, Sardar Patel, and Subhash.

One of the groups have already met with Rahul Gandhi a fortnight ago, Ramesh said adding that on Wednesday the Bhagat Singh group interacted with the former Congress chief.

(Inputs from PTI)

