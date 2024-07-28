National

Bengaluru PG Murder: Police Produce Accused In Court, Seek Custody; Motive Not Revealed Yet | Top Points

According to MP Police, Abhishek Ghoshi, the prime suspect, had been studying in Bengaluru for the past four years and he hails from Begamganj in Madhya Pradesh.

Bengaluru police have arrested the main suspect in the murder of a 24-year-old woman, Kriti Kumari, at a paying guest accommodation. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda confirmed that the suspect Abhishek Ghoshi was identified and arrested in Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday where he had fled after the crime.

Bengaluru PG Murder: Chilling CCTV Footage Shows Man Stabbing Bihar Woman As She Screams For Help

Bengaluru PG Murder | Top Points

  • Abhishek Ghoshi entered the PG accommodation in Bengaluru's Koramangala on July 23 and killed Kriti Kumari.

  • A CCTV footage of the incident went viral on Friday which showed a man walking into the corridor of a paying guest accommodation carrying a plastic bag. He knocked on a door, then dragged a woman out. Despite her attempts to fight back, the attacker overpowered her, slit her throat, and fled the scene.

  • Upon hearing the noise, other women in the building rushed to the spot, but could not save her.

  • The police informed that the victim hailed from Kaimur district in Bihar and was working for a private company in the sales-marketing field. Her brother also works in Bengaluru.

  • According to MP Police, Abhishek Ghoshi, the prime suspect, had been studying in Bengaluru for the past four years and he hails from Begamganj in Madhya Pradesh.

  • Raisen Superintendent of Police Vikas Sahwal informed PTI that Ghoshi was arrested around 4 AM on Friday in Begamganj, Raisen district, and was then handed over to a Karnataka Police team.

  • Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Sarah Fathima said the accused has been presented in court, where the police have requested custody to complete their investigation.

  • Once in custody, they plan to interrogate him to determine the motive behind the incident. A police officer when asked about the motive, told PTI, "We don't know yet. We have to take him into police custody and a thorough investigation and interrogation have to be conducted...only then further details can be shared."

  • Bengaluru police said they were not aware if the murder weapon was recovered yet.

  • NDTV reported that the accused, Abhishek, often argued with his girlfriend and roommate, Kriti, about his unemployment. Kriti sometimes got involved, worsening the situation, and eventually suggested her roommate distance herself from Abhishek.

  • As their relationship soured, Kriti and her friends began avoiding him. Abhishek's anger grew when Kriti helped her roommate move to a new place and stopped taking his calls, which is reportedly believed to have led him to murder Kriti.

