Bengaluru PG Murder: Police Produce Accused In Court, Seek Custody; Motive Not Revealed Yet | Top Points

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Sarah Fathima said the accused has been presented in court, where the police have requested custody to complete their investigation.

Once in custody, they plan to interrogate him to determine the motive behind the incident. A police officer when asked about the motive, told PTI, "We don't know yet. We have to take him into police custody and a thorough investigation and interrogation have to be conducted...only then further details can be shared."