Bengaluru Facing Shortfall Of 500 MLD Water: Karnataka CM

“There are 14,000 borewells in Bengaluru, of which 6,900 have dried. Water bodies have been encroached or died. Bengaluru needs 2,600 MLD water. Out of this 1,470 MLD comes from Cauvery river and 650 MLD from borewells. We have a shortage of about 500 MLD,” the Chief Minister told reporters after a meeting with the officials of the civic agencies and irrigation department.