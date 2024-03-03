Bengaluru Cafe Blast: 'Will See If NIA Required', Says Siddaramaiah; BJP Accuses Govt Of 'Bomb Bengaluru'

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed concerns on Sunday regarding the Rameshwaram Café blast case in Bengaluru.

The incident, which occurred on March 1, resulted in 10 injuries, prompted the Central Crime Branch (CCB) to initiate an investigation.

Responding to the BJP's demand for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe, Siddaramaiah stated, "We will see. The investigation has begun just now. No accused has been arrested yet. We will see if the need arises (for NIA investigation)."