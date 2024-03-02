Bengaluru Blast Probe: NSG Bomb Experts Team Up With NIA And Central Crime Branch; CM Holds Meeting|Details

A day after a low-intensity blast in Bengaluru's very popular Rameshwaram cafe, Karnataka police have intensified the investigation. The blast has injured 10 people so far, officials said on Saturday. It has been told that the injured are out of danger.

In a statement late on Friday night, Divya Raghavendra Rao, Co-Founder & Managing Director of The Rameshwaram Café, said, "We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident at our Brookefield branch. We are cooperating with the authorities and officials in their investigations. Our thoughts are with the injured and their families, and we are offering them all the support, assistance and care they need and pray for their speedy recovery."