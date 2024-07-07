To Stop Boyfriend's Flight, Woman Makes Fake Bomb Threat Call To Bengaluru Airport

A woman, 29, has been accused of making a false bomb threat at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. The woman’s “he has a Bomb in his bag” call was made to stop her boyfriend from flying to Mumbai.
The incident on June 26 led to a police investigation and a case was filed. An FIR was subsequently registered under IPC Section 505(1)(B) for making statements leading to public mischief.
According to Times of India, the accused, identified as Indra Rajwar, informed airport authorities that her boyfriend, Mir Raza Mehdi, who was scheduled to fly from Bengaluru to Mumbai, was carrying a bomb in his luggage. However, a thorough search of Mehdi found no explosives, and the threat was deemed non-credible.
Investigations revealed that both Rajwar and Mehdi were at the airport that evening, having booked separate flights to Mumbai. They were seen talking in the departure lounge before the hoax call was made.
Rajwar was detained and taken to the KIA police station, where she confessed to making the false report due to personal issues with Mehdi and a desire to prevent him from leaving.
The police are currently interrogating the matter.