The Main Question of Patriarchy: Can Men be Raped?

This regresses us back to the age-old question: what is the rape-able body? Can rape happen to a man? From the point of view of patriarchy- no, it cannot. Rape is not simply an act of sexual violation; it is an act of power and subversion. It is not simply about sexual perversion or uncontrolled libido; it is about dominance and control. And in a society that is supposed to be male-dominated, men cannot be at the receiving-end of violence and domination. It is not surprising that the definition of rape in the IPC has remained gender-specific, even after multiple revisions and upgradations. Similarly, acts of domestic violence simply rest on an assumption that the perpetrators are always invariably male, and the victims are always invariably female. This is patriarchy in its most blatant form, keeping men out of the legal gambit of safeguards and protection.