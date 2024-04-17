West Bengal has been placed on high alert for Ram Navami celebrations amid plan by a right-wing organisation to carry out a whopping 5,000 processions across the state. Several police stations were put on alert on Tuesday night to avert any communal tensions that may arise due to the processions. Along with this, police officials have also been urged to monitor social media for any incitement of communal tensions.
With Ram Navami celebrations underway, the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is now all set for the 'surya tilak' ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol.
Ram Navami 2024 - Top Updates
West Bengal On High Alert
West Bengal continues to be on high alert as over 5,000 processions will be carried by out by right-wing organisations such as Hindu Jagran Manch. These processions will take place after the organisations were granted permission by the Calcutta High Court.
Ahead of these celebrations, The Indian Express has reported that police stations have been put on "high alert" to avert any communal tensions in the state. A senior police officials told IE that the public display of weapons during the processions has been prohibited and if anyone is found breaking the rules, they will "not be spared".
Mega Celebrations Take Over Ayodhya
Over in Ayodhya, mega celebrations are taking place at the Ram Temple. These celebrations will mark the first big occasion at the newly built temple since its consecration in January.
As per Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the 'Divya Abhishek' ceremony has been performed and devotees are now waiting for the 'Surya Tilak' ceremony, where the sun rays are expected to fall on Ram Lalla's forehead around noon.
PM Modi’s Ram Navami Wish
With celebrations underway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also extended his wishes for Ram Navami. Taking to X, the prime minister wrote - "Infinite best wishes to my family members across the country on the occasion of Lord Shri Ram's birth anniversary, Ram Navami! On this auspicious occasion, my heart is overwhelmed and fulfilled."
In a series of posts on the social media platform, PM Modi added that Ayodhya is in an "incomparable bliss" as it marks its first Ram Navami.
Ram Navami will be observed today across the nation. The festival is observed on the ninth day of the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. This day also marks the birth of Lord Ram, one of the most revered gods in Hinduism.