National

Bengal On High Alert Over Ram Navami Processions; Ayodhya Set For Ram Lalla 'Surya Tilak' | Top Updates

Ahead of Ram Navami celebrations, West Bengal has been placed on high alert to avert any communal tensions across the state. Over in Ayodhya, the newly-built Ram Mandir marks its first Ram Navami with grand celebrations.

Advertisement

PTI%20
Devotees line up at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir to celebrate Ram Navami 2024 Photo: PTI
info_icon

West Bengal has been placed on high alert for Ram Navami celebrations amid plan by a right-wing organisation to carry out a whopping 5,000 processions across the state. Several police stations were put on alert on Tuesday night to avert any communal tensions that may arise due to the processions. Along with this, police officials have also been urged to monitor social media for any incitement of communal tensions.

With Ram Navami celebrations underway, the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is now all set for the 'surya tilak' ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol.

Devotees are seen chanting '' Jai Shree Ram '' in front of a statue of Lord Rama during a religious procession on the occasion of Ram Navami in Kolkata (representative image) - Getty Images
Is Ram Navami Turning Into A Political Festival?

BY Outlook Web Desk

Advertisement

Ram Navami 2024 - Top Updates

West Bengal On High Alert

West Bengal continues to be on high alert as over 5,000 processions will be carried by out by right-wing organisations such as Hindu Jagran Manch. These processions will take place after the organisations were granted permission by the Calcutta High Court.

Ahead of these celebrations, The Indian Express has reported that police stations have been put on "high alert" to avert any communal tensions in the state. A senior police officials told IE that the public display of weapons during the processions has been prohibited and if anyone is found breaking the rules, they will "not be spared".

Advertisement

Mega Celebrations Take Over Ayodhya

Over in Ayodhya, mega celebrations are taking place at the Ram Temple. These celebrations will mark the first big occasion at the newly built temple since its consecration in January.

As per Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the 'Divya Abhishek' ceremony has been performed and devotees are now waiting for the 'Surya Tilak' ceremony, where the sun rays are expected to fall on Ram Lalla's forehead around noon.

Ram Lalla on Chaitra Shukla Ashtami - ShriRamTeerth/X
How Ayodhya Is Celebrating Its First Ram Navami After Ram Mandir Consecration

BY Outlook Web Desk

PM Modi’s Ram Navami Wish

With celebrations underway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also extended his wishes for Ram Navami. Taking to X, the prime minister wrote - "Infinite best wishes to my family members across the country on the occasion of Lord Shri Ram's birth anniversary, Ram Navami! On this auspicious occasion, my heart is overwhelmed and fulfilled."

PM Modi greets people on the occasion of Ram Navami | - PTI
Ayodhya Is In Incomparable Bliss: PM Modi In Ram Navami Greetings

BY PTI

In a series of posts on the social media platform, PM Modi added that Ayodhya is in an "incomparable bliss" as it marks its first Ram Navami.

Ram Navami will be observed today across the nation. The festival is observed on the ninth day of the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. This day also marks the birth of Lord Ram, one of the most revered gods in Hinduism.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Ram Navami: Must-Listen Audiobooks & Podcasts About Lord Ram Which Will Help You Celebrate This Festival Uniquely
  2. Vikram Birthday Special: 5 Best Films Of 'Chiyaan' To Rewatch Today
  3. KKR Vs RR: Jos Buttler's Ton Helps Rajasthan Royals Pull Of Joint-Highest Run Chase In IPL History - As It Happened
  4. Ram Navami Special: 'Ramayana' Based Animated Films To Watch
  5. Sports World LIVE: Kylian Mbappe Leads PSG Into Champions League Semis With Win Over Barcelona
  6. Ram Navami Celebrations In Ranchi: Intersections Of Religion And Politics
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi's Rally In Tripura Today; EC Orders X To Take Down Select 'Objectionable' Posts By Opposition Parties
  8. Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Are Not Expecting A Second Baby? Here's What We Know So Far