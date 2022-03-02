Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022
Bengal Civic Polls: Mamata Thanks People For Massive TMC Victory

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday thanked the people of West Bengal for giving a massive mandate to the ruling Trinamool Congress in the civic elections.

Bengal Civic Polls: Mamata Thanks People For Massive TMC Victory
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee deliver her speech during the mass meeting.

Updated: 02 Mar 2022 2:27 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday thanked the people of West Bengal for giving a massive mandate to the ruling Trinamool Congress in the civic elections, and called upon winning candidates and supporters to work with humility.

TMC scored a landslide victory, winning 93 of the 107 municipalities that went to polls on February 27.

"Heart-felt gratitude to Ma-Mati-Manush for according yet another overwhelming mandate to us. Congratulations to the winning candidates of All India Trinamool Congress in the Municipal Elections," she tweeted.

"Let victory enhance our responsibility and dedication. Let triumph impart humility. Let us together work for peace, prosperity and development of the state. Jai Bangla," she said in another Twitter post.

Tags

National Bengal Civic Polls Election Commission Of India (ECI) Elections 2022 Polls Mamata Bannerjee Trinamool Congress (TMC) Civic Elections West Bengal India
